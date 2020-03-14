How to Naturally Boost Your Immune System and Stay in the Ring

By Bryanna Fissori

Despite the fact that there is widespread hysteria making the rounds across the globe, there are a lot of great reasons to keep your training regimen consistent. This is true whether you are training to compete, get in shape, or just to become harder to kill. With the flu season and novel coronavirus (COVID19) wreaking havoc on a lot of gym schedules it is important to boost your immune system in order to keep moving forward. Here are some tips on the best ways to stay healthy.



Get Optimal Sleep

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least seven hours of sleep to maintain health and be able to perform optimally. Sleep boosts the immune system by replenishing the proteins and cells crucial to combat illnesses. Don’t compromise your immune system just because you want to stay up watching the whole season of that one show on Netflix. Here are some ways to promote sleep, naturally.



Create and stick to a sleep routine to keep you accountable for when you wake and when you shut off the lights. Avoid caffeine in the afternoon. Coffee or pre-workout may be necessary to get you moving, but they will keep you moving into the wee hours of the night. Use CBD for Sleep. CBD works with the body’s natural endocannabinoid system to restore balance. It is non-psychoactive and non-addictive, unlike many sleep aids. Turn off electronics. Cell phones, TVs, computers and other electronics can have stimulating effects.

Keep Working Out

Even though many gyms are closing temporarily to prevent the spread of diseases, there is still plenty you can do. Take it upon yourself to implement your own training schedule and make it happen. Just because you may not be interacting with other athletes does not mean you should get lazy. Working out can help reduce cortisol, promote sleep and keep that immune system on point.



Shadowbox. It does not take a ton of space to shadow box. Move the sofa if you have to. Use bodyweight for conditioning. Push-ups, sit-ups, burpees, jumping jack, lunges, and others. If you have a specific coach you work with, ask for footwork drills that you can do the comfort of your own home, the local park, or maybe your driveway depending on your living situation.

Stop Stressing

Stress can have a big effect on the immune system and every other system in the body. The more you panic about the potential threat of illness, the more likely you are to “worry yourself sick.” Stressing and worrying increasing cortosol levels and high cortisol levels negatively impact the immune system.



Keep a positive mindset. Sometimes this is easier said than done. Try making a list of all the things you are grateful for. Turn off the news. There is really only so much of the same thing you can stand and the media can make things seem very bleak. You already have a general idea of what is going on. Do you need to hear it on repeat? Try CBD for Stress. Endocannabinoid receptors in the body have a retrograde communication system, meaning they can talk to each other to calm the mind, naturally. Get some sunshine. Hopefully, you aren’t on full quarantine lockdown, but even if you are, make sure you have access to a window and a view of the outdoors. If you can get out there, do it.

Don’t Underestimate the Power of Boosting Your Immune System

Even with so much in question with COVID19, it is important to take care of yourself. It’s not selfish. Taking care of yourself means that you may not need a doctor or someone else to take care of you. And that is good for everyone. Oh, and wash your hands!