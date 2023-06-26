For Terell Bostic, the time to make a move is now

“This isn’t something I do in my spare time, this isn’t my job – boxing is my life”

— Junior welterweight Terell Bostic

Terell “The Problem Child” Bostic (8-1, 1 KO) has a real fight on his hands when he steps into the ring at Sony Hall on June 29 against Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez, but he’s not intimidated. In fact, he didn’t flinch when this fight was proposed.

There’s not a lot of time to get picky; at the age of 32, Bostic has to make a move in the junior welterweight division, sooner rather than later. And if he can score a win over the talented Gonzalez, he will move way up the ranks in the minds of many.

Bostic comes from Wyandanch, way out on Long Island in Suffolk County. After having more than 30 amateur bouts, he turned pro in June 2015 and stopped Masaki Aida in the second round. Bostic was not necessarily coddled; in just his fourth professional fight, he was matched with Omar Bordoy, a 6-0 fighter who knew a few more tricks. He caught Bostic coming in during the third round and put him to the canvas. That basically made the difference as Bostic lost a six-round split decision. That’s how close he is to having an undefeated mark.

There’s another side to that as well; two of his victories came on split decisions, and in another, he won a majority decision.

Of course, this is what can happen when you don’t come to the table with a lot of power. After that TKO win in his pro debut, he hasn’t beaten anyone else inside the distance.

The best hope for a guy like Bostic is to keep his opponent out of range by using the jab. That is something that he has sought to do, but it remains to be seen whether he can do that as he moves up in class. And make no mistake about it; facing Matthew Gonzalez represents a considerable step up in class.

Bostic had not fought in New York City until the Boxing Insider Promotions card at Sony Hall on February 23. His opponent, Clay Burns, a rather awkward veteran, kept him a little off-balance with an unorthodox style. And it was not all that easy to score; he won the six-round decision, but beat Burns by only one point on one of the judges’ scorecards, while registering a seven-point margin on the card of another judge.

In the fight, Bostic used his jab to keep his awkward foe under relative control. And he seized the opportunity to take advantage of a mistake by putting Burns to the canvas with an uppercut in the third round. Bostic even went southpaw late in the fight to demonstrate his versatility.

A father of four, Bostic obviously has a lot of time for kids, as he also donates his time to help children with special needs. And he’ll have an even greater platform from which to do so if he can beat an opponent like Matthew Gonzalez.

There’s no better time than the present to reach for the stars.

Tickets for the June 29 show are priced at $95, $125, $200 and $325 and are available through TicketWeb. For information about tables, contact [email protected]. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with first bell slated for 7:30 PM.

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider has, over the course of the last ten months, transitioned into the promotional business. This will be Boxing Insider’s fifth professional boxing promotion.

Sony Hall is located at 235 W 46th St. in Manhattan, at the bottom of the Paramount Hotel, directly across from the Imperial Theater.

This event will stream free of charge on BoxingInsider.com.