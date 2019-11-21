Floyd Mayweather Shuts down Recent Comeback Talks Amid Recent Ring Tragedies

By: Hans Themistode

Floyd Mayweather Jr is a lot of things.

One of the greatest fighters of all-time, a businessman, a show man and a champion. He’s also a tease.

Mayweather has done what many fighters have not. He was able to fight on a professional stage for over 20 years and reign supreme over his competition. His spotless 50-0 record is amazing when you take a look at the fighters in which he fought in order to achieve that record. Mayweather hasn’t officially been in a boxing ring since 2017, when he stopped UFC star Conor McGregor in the tenth road.



Photo Credit: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Twitter Account

At that point, Mayweather was supposed to ride off into the sunset. 50 wins, no defeats and over half a billion dollars in his bank account. Mission accomplished.

There was nothing more that Mayweather needed to do. He could officially live the rest of his days like the rest of us. Well, not exactly like the rest of us, unless those of you that are reading has there own private jet and a seemingly endless lot of cars in your driveway as well.

Mayweather may have accomplished everything in the boxing ring, but one thing he may not have known is that although he has the sort of money that will certainly never run out but no matter what other future endeavors he takes part in, he will never make the sort of money outside of the ring that he once routinely made inside of it..

The near billion dollar man has teased us with a return on countless occasions. Most recently, it was reported that Mayweather was in negotiations to take on either Manny Pacquiao in a rematch of their 2015 contest. Mayweather has also been angling for a contest with current UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a boxing ring in what would undoubtedly result in another huge payday for Mayweather.

With the near guarantee of what would be a check worth at least 100 million dollars no matter which fighter he decided to make his return against. Mayweather, surprisingly, has decided to pass on making a return to the ring.

Under normal circumstances, it would be hard to believe Mayweather. He has told everyone time and time again over the years that he was done with boxing but he always found his way back.

This time around however, it feels different.

There is nothing safe about the sport of boxing, but 2019 has been a particularly brutal one as countless boxers have unfortunately perished from injuries suffered in the ring. These disastrous chain of events is something that has caught the eye of Mayweather and no matter how much money is thrown his way, the risk just doesn’t exceed the reward anymore.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth.” Said Mayweather. “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle. You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.”

Fans of Mayweather who were hoping to get one more glimpse of his greatness shouldn’t be too alarmed. He might not enter the ring from a professional standpoint, but that doesn’t mean he won’t enter the squared circle ever again.

“I’ll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions; between $10 and $30 million. I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting.”

For now, Mayweather has officially closed the book on his first ballot hall of fame career. With that being said however, the keyword here is, for now.