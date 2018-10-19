De La Hoya On Mayweather: “He Needs Money Once Again.”

By: Sean Crose

Floyd Mayweather, the man who once played himself as boxing’s great villain had become a bit more laid back in recent years. Better to let protégé’s like Adrien Broner, or easy opponents like Conor MCGregor, act the part of the heel. Floyd, it seemed, had become the easy going, wealthy senior ambassador of the sweet science. That all changed, however, when Mayweather put an embarrassing old photo of rival Oscar De La Hoya on his Instagram page Thursday. For a man who acts in control at all times, Mayweather displays a large degree of insecurity when he acts in such a manner.

And it’s clear the reason for the man’s recent blast of insecurity has been brought about by Canelo Alvarez, who Mayweather easily handled back in 2013. Canelo recently signed the biggest contract in all of sports with DAZN streaming service. Not only that, Canelo has also called out Mayweather publicly this week. Criticizing the man who bested his younger self, the Mexican star claimed Mayweather’s interest in facing UFC fighters was damaging the sport of boxing. Furthermore, Canelo indicated that, should Mayweather really want to fight again, then he –Canelo – was just the man for the job.

For his own part, Mayweather has taken to acting in classic old school Mayweather fashion. First, he posted on Instagram indicating that Canelo was a drug cheat and that McGregor, essentially an MMA fighter, was more of a challenge in the ring than Canelo himself was. Then came Mayweather’s tasteless post of De La Hoya, who is Canelo’s promoter and mentor. Perhaps De La Hoya said something to trigger Floyd. Perhaps not. Embarrassing and sophomoric behavior is hard to excuse under any circumstances…and, whether his anger is justified or not, Mayweather is starting to look like someone who is jealous that his time in the spotlight is coming to its natural conclusion.

De La Hoya, perhaps not in the mood to take the high road, has fired back. “How fair is it,” he asked a TMZ reporter, “that Canelo announces this big monumental deal and yet here you have Floyd crawling out of his little rock?” When asked about Floyd’s attempt at embarrassing him, the fighter once known as the Golden Boy was almost glib. “That’s who he is,” he said of Mayweather. “He’s a low life.” De La Hoya also claimed that Mayweather is in need of funds. “He (Floyd) needs money once again.”

“Call out Canelo once again at 160,” he suggested, “and do the rematch and that’s it.”