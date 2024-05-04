Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia Prediction

By: Sean Crose

Let’s start with the fact that people believe Canelo Alvarez is slipping. He may only be 33 years of age, but the red haired star has faced a whose who of opponents, from Floyd Mayweather all the way down to Dmitry Bivol. These things take their toll. Throw in the fact that Canelo hasn’t stopped an opponent since he bested Caleb Plant before the final bell almost three years ago, and it’s easy to see why people feel the future Hall of Famer may well be past his prime. Still, this is Canelo we’re talking about here – a legitimate all time great. Has he really declined so much that he can no longer best the caliber of opponent Munguia represents?

I don’t think so. Canelo may well be over the figurative hill, but unless he’s declined precipitously, it’s difficult to imagine Munguia getting the better of him for any consistent amount of time. People forget just what kind of run Canelo had from 2019 until 2022 when he lost trying to cross a bridge too far against lightweight titlist Dmitry Bivol. For, within that time frame, Canelo bested Daniel Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant among others. In spite of what the naysayers have to say, that’s the stuff of legend.

The bottom line is this: Declining from the kind of run Canelo had is not the same as declining simply because father time is taking his toll. A declining Canelo is most distinctly not the same as most declining boxers. As is often said, there’s levels to this game. Let’s also not overlook the fact that Canelo is a consummate professional. No matter how many rounds of golf we might see the guy playing, he remains well situated within the boxing life. Such things matter, especially as the years move along on a fighter. Canelo, when all is said and done, still doesn’t seem troubled by having to get up early in the morning to put in road work.

Of course, none of this means that Munguia CAN’T win. He’s taller than Canelo, after all. What’s more, his reach and footwork may present a problem. Perhaps most importantly, however, the undefeated challenger can hit and has Rocky Balboa levels of heart. And then, yes, there’s the matter of Canelo’s age. Munguia is still in his 20s, after all. Ultimately, though, I see Canelo’s experience and pressure carrying him to victory in this undisputed super middleweight title clash. Canelo by stoppage in round 10.