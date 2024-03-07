“Boxing Insider’s” Fight Night: Pryce Taylor Dominates Antonio Torres; Emmet Brennan Grinds Past Devaun Lee

By: Sean Crose

The 2-0 heavyweight Pryce Taylor entered the ring at Midtown Manhattan’s Sony Theater Thursday night to face the 4-1 Antonio Torres in a scheduled four rounder. Brooklyn’s Taylor essentially controlled the tempo and landed well, throughout the fight, though Torres was willing to mix it up when he could. Suffice to say, Taylor, who had draped himself in the Irish flag after the final bell, won a unanimous decision courtesy of the judges. “He was better than I thought, so I give him props for that,” Pryce said of Torres. The New Yorker then stated he had to work on improving his conditioning. To be sure, Pryce could tighten up his midsection. With that being said, there’s no doubt the man is a tough, sharp shooting heavyweight worth keeping an eye on.

Next up, Emmett Brennan, 2-0 squared off against the 11-10-1 Devaun Lee. The match was scheduled for eight in the light heavyweight division. Each man started off patiently early in the first. Ireland’s Brennan, who was making his American debut, took to fighting behind the jab, while Lee was able to employ solid footwork and effective timing. Brennan put some solid one-twos together in the second. Lee was there to fight, though, holding his own and firing uppercuts. Each fighter unloaded at round’s end.

Brennan and Lee fought in close in the third. It was a gritty and grinding affair. Indeed, the round saw back and forth action. Lee resumed firing uppercuts in close in the fourth, while Brennan proceed firing off one-two combinations. Brennan was able to land well in the fifth, though it remained an exciting and close battle. The fight remained a high octane affair in the sixth, though Brennan was able to land the cleaner, stronger punches. Both fighters looked surprisingly sharp in the seventh. Brennan, however, was the more active of the two.

The eighth and final round saw Brennan employing a hit and run strategy. After the final bell, Brennan was rewarded a majority decision win by the judges.