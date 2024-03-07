“Boxing Insider’s” Fight Night: Jason Castanon KOs Luis Rivera-Reyes; Beni Beguy Decisions Kijonti Davis

By: Sean Crose

Boxing Insider’s Fight Night returned to Midtown, New York Thursday night as promoter Larry Goldberg presented a full card at Times Square’s famed Sony Theater. The festivities started when super middleweight Beni Beguy, 0-1, squared off against the 1-2 Kijanti Davis in a scheduled four round affair. Beguy pushed the action in the fist while Davis took a more patient approach, though he did manage to toss off a combination. Beguy continued to apply pressure in the second. He also employed effective timing and, as the round progressed, was able to control the range.

With that being said, Beguy looked to be tiring a bit at round’s end, something Davis capitalized on. Still Beguy returned to being aggressive again at the the start of the third. Davis was able to land with power on occasion, but he simply didn’t appear to be active enough. The fourth and final round saw Beguy leaning into his man. Davis became aggressive as the round went on. He was able to land a strong left on Beguy, for instance, but he didn’t have enough to do any serious damage. Beguy ended up leaving the ring with a split decision win, courtesy of the judge’s cards.

Next up, junior welterweight Jason Castanon made his professional debut as he took on Luis Rivera-Reyes, who was himself making his professional debut. Their fight was scheduled for four. Both fighters came out swinging in the first. Castanon, who stood close to six inches higher than his opponent, went on to use his reach to his advantage. Castano proceeded to essentially fire at will in the second. As for Luis Rivera, he simply didn’t seem to be able to get inside his vastly taller opponent. Rivera-Reyes had a stronger third, moving forward while firing away. A Castano combination at the end of the round, however, put the game Luis Rivera down and out.

It was an impressive career debut for Brooklynite Castanon.