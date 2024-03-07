“Boxing Insider’s” Fight Night: Ariel Lopez Knocks Out Gregorio Lebron In Thunderous Fashion; Jaica Pavilus Upsets Chiara Dituri

By: Sean Crose

“Boxing Insider’s” Fight Night returned to Manhattan’s Sony Theater on Thursday evening, featuring a main event between Ariel Lopez and Gregorio Lebron. First, however, Brooklyn’s Chiara Ditui squared off against Jaica Pavilus in a scheduled six round featherweight co-feature. Pavilus looked sharp in the both the first and second rounds, firing well and keeping Dituri off her game. Dituri had a better third, but was it enough? The 7-0 Pavilus landed a powerful right in the fourth. Indeed, it looked as if she might have hurt her undefeated 7-0 opponent. Fighting behind an impressive jab, Pavilus had a strong fifth. The sixth and final round saw each fighter give it her all. Suffice to say, Pavilus was able to walk out of the ring with a split decision win on her resume.

It was time for the main event. The 21-1-1 Lopez stepped into the ring to face Lebron, 11-10-1, in a scheduled eight round super bantamweight affair. Both men fought tight early on. It looked like it might be an interesting battle. Then, it happened, a single left to the body sent Lebron down – and out. It was a frighteningly impressive and fast performance from Lopez. Indeed, it took Lebron some time to get back on his feet after the referee had counted him out. Overall, it was a strong night of boxing from the heart of New York City.