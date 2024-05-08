Boxing Insider Promotion’s May 11th Card Continues Long History Of Atlantic City Boxing

By: Sean Crose

After numerous successful cards held in the heart of midtown Manhattan, Boxing Insider Promotions is now moving south to another legendary boxing hotbed for it’s May 11th card. For, on that night, Boxing Insider will host a full night of rising talent and popular ring regulars at Atlantic City’s famed Tropicana Hotel and Casino. Fittingly, one of main attractions that evening will be Atlantic City fighter Justin Figueroa, who will put his 8-0 record on the line against the 13-7 Antoni Armas. Their junior middleweight throwdown is scheduled for 6 rounds. Other New Jersey fighters such as John Leonardo and Dwyke Flemmings will also appear on the card.

Boxing has long been a part of Atlantic City’s sports culture. Many enormous matches have been held in the city over the years. Perhaps the biggest of these matches was the famous Mike Tyson-Michael Spinks heavyweight championship superfight back in 1988. Other major boxing events, such as the explosive Sergio Martinez-Paul Williams rematch of 2010, and the thunderous Ray Mercer-Tommy Morrison fight of 1991 have been held in Atlantic City as well. What’s more, legendary fighters such Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, and Lennox Lewis have all fought in Atlantic City on numerous occasions.

With that in mind, perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Saturday’s card is the fact that fans may get a chance, either in person or via streaming, to see the future big names of the sport squaring off in a city of boxing legends. One of the unique thrills of being a sport’s fan, after all, is being able to recall following famous athletes before they were famous. Anyone who has lived in or near a community with a minor league baseball team can assert as much, as can any fan who followed certain fighters early on in their careers.

Whether any of the participants of the May 11th card will find themselves as pay per view attractions in the future remains to be seen. What can’t be argued is the fact that many of the fighters appearing at the Tropicana this weekend have the look of true rising talent. Indeed, roughly half of the names on the schedule have yet to lose a single match, and that includes Flemmings and Pryce Taylor, as well as Avios Griffin.

Tickets for Saturday's Boxing Insider card can be purchased at Ticketmaster. The event will be held in the Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City. The doors open at 6:30 PM eastern time and the card will begin at 7:30 PM eastern time.