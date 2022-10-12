Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Boxing Insider Presents “New Beginnings” Featuring Heather “The Heat” Hardy

Posted on 10/12/2022

New York – Heather “The Heat” Hardy versus Calista Silgado will be the main event of a five-bout card stacked with local boxers on her much anticipated return to the boxing ring on Thursday, October 13.  The card, tabbed “New Beginnings,” will take place at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, and will be streamed live beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. To get the live stream, click > BXINGTV.com

Heather Hardy (22-2, 4 KO’s), Brooklyn born and raised and former World Boxing Organization Featherweight Champion, will bring “The Heat” back after 17 months of inactivity as she mounts another run at a world championship.  Hardy is currently ranked #12 in the lightweight division by the Women’s International Boxing Association.  Heather is a graduate of John Jay College in Brooklyn, began boxing in the gym at age twenty-four and made her professional debut in 2014 at the tender age of twenty-eight. In 2013 she won the vacant UBF International super bantamweight title and in 2014 won the WBC International super bantamweight title, which she successfully defended five times. On October 27, 2018, Heather became world champion, winning the WBO featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Shelly Vincent at Madison Square Garden. Heather lost the title the following September to Amanda Serrano in a clash of women boxing stars.

Calista Silgado (20-15, 15 KOs) from Santiago de Tolu, Colombia made her professional debut in 2012 and is an eight-time world title challenger. She also fought in a bare-knuckle fight in October 2021.

Sony Hall is located at 235 W 46th Street in Manhattan. Stay in touch by visiting www.boxinginsider.com for more fight updates and streaming information.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Fundura Wins Slugfest With Ocampo
October 9th
Heather Hardy is back, as Boxing Insider presents "New Beginnings" at Sony Hall in NYC
September 13th
"New Beginnings" Card Features Rising And Established New York Fighters
October 10th
Tyson Fury Declares Joe Joyce "The Second Best Heavyweight In The World"
September 29th
Canelo Alvarez Dismisses Demetrius Andrade: "I'm Never Going To Fight With Him"
October 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend