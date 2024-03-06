Boxing Insider Fight Night Returns This Thursday Night (3/7/24)

By: Sean Crose

While much of contemporary boxing consists of fans sitting around waiting for big fights to happen while social media feuds play out online and analysts speculate as the months pass by, promoter Larry Goldberg has continued to present loaded cards featuring both rising and established talent under his Boxing Insider Promotions banner (full disclosure – I’m the senior writer for Boxing Insider’s web page). This Thursday, March 7th, Boxing Insider Promotions returns once again to its home at Manhattan’s Sony Theater to present another professional event featuring a number of fighters worth keeping an eye on.

True boxing fans know there’s something particularly pleasing about smaller local cards – especially those in big cities like New York. For the talent, often local, is showing up to impress. Indeed, the featured attractions are often looking to make their mark on the sport. Promotions such as Boxing Insider presents these individuals with a platform from which their careers can grow. Yet it’s not just up and comers who can find themselves in the spotlight. Not all that long ago, popular former world titlist Heather Hardy earned a world title shot against Amanda Serrano by putting on an impressive performance on a Boxing Insider Promotions card.

Thursday’s event will see undefeated heavyweight Pryce Taylor step in the ring to face the also undefeated Kenyon Walker in a scheduled four rounder. Irish light heavyweight Emmet Brennan will be squaring off against Queen’s own Devaun Lee in a battle scheduled for eight. Brooklyn’s popular Chiara “Speedy” Dituri will be highlighting the co-main alongside her opponent, Harlem’s Jaica Pavilus in a bout set for six in the featherweight division. And, in the main event, the 20-1-1 Ariel Lopez from the famed Gleason’s Gym will throw down with the 24-6 Gregorio Lebron as he defends his WBC Latin Continental title. These are two fighters of note set to step up the professional ladder. In short, this fight may well be a thriller.

Thursday’s card – which offers fans the chance to see fighters who may well soon become the sport’s top attractions – will start at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Tickets are priced at $95, $150, $200 and are available at Ticketweb (https:// www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-sony-hall-tickets/ 13430053). Sony Hall is located at 235 W 46th Street in Manhattan.

For those who can’t experience the event at Sony Hall, the March 7 show will be shown, free of charge, on BoxingInsider’s streaming platform (https:// videos.boxinginsider.com/).