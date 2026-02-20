Barrios vs. Garcia: Final Press Conference Highlights

LAS VEGAS (Feb. 19, 2026) – WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) and challenger Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) faced off at T-Mobile Arena ahead of their Feb. 21 title clash, streaming live on DAZN. Barrios aims for his fifth defense, while Garcia seeks a welterweight crown to rebuild his momentum.

Main Event Quotes:

Barrios on Garcia’s hype: “None of it bothers me. I’m the champion for a reason… I leave it all in the ring.”

on strategy: “I want to make him uncomfortable and exploit his weaknesses every round.” Garcia on preparation: “I’m just preparing myself as best as I possibly can… You can look at me and see the shape I’m in.”

on reuniting with trainer Henry Garcia: “It feels like old times… Technically, we are undefeated together.” Garcia on the title: “For this championship, it’s going to make my dad’s life… You’re going to see the start of a whole new rise of the King Ryan empire.”

Undercard Highlights:

IBF Super Lightweight Title: Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) defends vs. Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs).

on KO prediction: “I’ve never been knocked out… He’s not going to be the guy to do that.” Duarte on Hitchins: “He’s a basic fighter… I’m coming not only for Hitchins, but anyone else.”

on Hitchins: “He’s a basic fighter… I’m coming not only for Hitchins, but anyone else.” WBA Super Lightweight Title: Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) defends vs. Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs).

on distance: “It depends – I don’t kiss and tell.” Super Lightweight: Frank Martin (19-1, 13 KOs) vs. Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs).

on weight move: “I feel a lot stronger at 140… It’s the perfect weight for me.” Albright on expectations: “I’m expecting war and nothing less.”

on expectations: “I’m expecting war and nothing less.” Super Middleweight: Bektemir Melikuziev (16-1, 10 KOs) vs. Sena Agbeko (29-4, 23 KOs).

Promoter Insights:

Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy): “I like Ryan’s chances… It’s going to be a war. This is a stacked championship card.”

“I like Ryan’s chances… It’s going to be a war. This is a stacked championship card.” Rick Reeno (Ring Magazine): “Both are hungry… Guaranteed fireworks. Outstanding undercard with three world title fights.”

“Both are hungry… Guaranteed fireworks. Outstanding undercard with three world title fights.” Henry Garcia (Trainer): “We have Ryan in tip-top shape… We’re going to win this.”

“We have Ryan in tip-top shape… We’re going to win this.” Joe Goossen (Barrios Trainer): “Mario has exceeded expectations… Tightening the defense and making the offense more explosive.”

The event is part of “The Ring: High Stakes” series, available on DAZN Ultimate Tier with archives and exclusives.