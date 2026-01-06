Anthony Joshua’s Uncle: “He Has Retired From Boxing.”

By: Sean Crose

Anthony Joshua’s uncle, Adedamola Joshua has had some interesting things to say about his nephew. “The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing,” Joshua’s uncle told THE PUNCH. “That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.” The man went on to claim Joshua has broken the news of his retirement to his family. P”Each time he’s knocked down,” Joshua’s uncle added, “it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us, also. Now that he has said that he’s leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy.”

Joshua was in a horrible car accident while in Nigeria last week. Although the fighter survived the ordeal seemingly no worse for wear, he tragically lost two close friends in the crash. Such things have an effect on people. What’s more, a professional fighter must always be at his or her best. The psychological toll of a genuine tragedy can impact a fighter’s focus and performance. Boxing being an extremely dangerous sport, Joshua may well want to step away. He’s certainly earned a pile of accolades and money.

Aside from Joshua’s Uncle, however no one of note is speaking retirement. That’s certainly true of Joshua himself. The public will largely wait to hear from Joshua himself before deciding whether or not the man is going to walk away from the ring. Having last been seen clobbering Jake Paul in Miami last month,

Joshua has generally remained under the figurative radar. With that being said, there’s once again talk of him finally getting into the ring with Tyson Fury… should he still be in the fight game. The legacy, money and attention a fight with him and Fury would generate would no doubt be tempting for anyone. No one could fault Joshua, however, if he truly did pack it in at this point.

Joshua has unquestionably been one of the most well-known athletes on earth for the better half of a decade now, if not more. Statuesque, good looking, skilled and extremely hard punching the fighter has been a natural draw for fans. He’s no kid however, and things like accidents, the kind of which Joshua just went through, have a knack of taking their toll on a person. Again, Joshua should remain well respected no matter what he decides to do at this point.

k