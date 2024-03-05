Anthony Joshua Weighs In On Fury-Usyk: “I Think Usyk Will Win.”

By: Sean Crose

If anyone knows what it’s like to face Oleksandr Usyk it’s former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. For Joshua lost his titles to the skillful Ukrainian in 2021, then lost a rematch to Usyk in 2022. Again, Joshua knows what it’s like to face Usyk, probably better than anyone. Now, as Joshua prepares for a high profile bout with UFC heavyweight champion turned boxer Francis Ngannou, the towering Englishman has let the world know who he thinks will win the upcoming throwdown between Usyk and WBC heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury. “I think Usyk will win,” Joshua told iFLTV.

In truth, Joshua has never met his fellow Brit Fury in the ring, though the fight world has been salivating for that particular matchup for what seems to have been ions. While he knows all too well what Usyk brings into a fight, Joshua truly doesn’t know what it’s like to battle Fury after the opening bell has rung. Still, it’s interesting to learn that Joshua has picked Usyk over the bombastic Fury.

“Probably Fury, logically,” Joshua outright admitted when asked who he wanted to win the Fury-Usyk matchup, “because it’s a bigger fight. Well, that’s if he (Fury) fights me, he always says he doesn’t want to fight. But it’s a bigger fight for me down the line if he wins. That’s the only reason I would say Fury, for my own benefit. Very selfish reasons.” There’s also the matter, of course, of Joshua not only losing to Usyk twice, but losing decisively on both occasions. It’s likely the public wouldn’t clamor for a third go round between the two.

With all that being said, Joshua has a considerable challenge to face himself this week. He’s fighting Ngannou on Friday (American time) after all. It wouldn’t seem like much of a matchup, frankly, had Ngannou not put Fury on the mat during his boxing debut a few months back. While Joshua is still expected to win against the mixed martial artist this weekend, there’s no doubt that Ngannou possess power, determination and perhaps more skill than he’s been given credit for. Yet Joshua looked relaxed and self composed in the iFLTV interview. In other words, he’ll most likely enter the ring this Saturday confident in his own abilities – something that’s essential if one wishes to win a professional fight, whether it’s against a champion from the sport of boxing or a champion making the leap from another sport entirely.