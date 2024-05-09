All Time Great Larry Holmes To Be At Boxing Insider’s Saturday Card In Atlantic City

By: Sean Crose

This weekend, at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Boxing Insider Promotions will present it’s very first fight card outside of New York City. After finding success in Midtown Manhattan, the promotional outlet will now become a part of Atlantic City’s famed and decades old boxing scene. Featuring a plethora of rising talent and respected ring vets, Saturday’s event may well offer a peak into the future of the sport. Yet a true great of the sweet science will also be at the Tropicana on Saturday – former world heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, the “Easton Assassin” himself.

For those who don’t now, Holmes is regarded as having been one of the single greatest heavyweight champions in the history of the sport. There are even those who suggest Holmes may have even been better than “The Greatest” himself, Muhammad Ali. Winning the WBC heavyweight title in a classic bout with Ken Norton in 1978, Holmes went on to have twenty successful title defenses in seven years. Even his notable defeats, to Michael Spinks and Mike Tyson respectively, occurred when Holmes was arguably past his prime. Having faced and bested such notables as Ernie Shavers, Ali (who was way past his own prime at the time), Gerry Cooney, Mike Weaver, and Leon Spinks among others, Holmes earned himself a reputation that few could come close to matching.

Having someone of Holmes’ stature adds a certain gravitas at smaller boxing events. Such things can be important. If you’re an up and coming fighter and Larry Holmes himself sees you fight, it indicates that others should check you out in action, as well. And if you look impressive in front of a man like Holmes, one can only wonder what it can do for your career. No doubt the fighters on Saturday will be keenly aware of who is watching in the audience.

With that being said, Boxing Insider is clearly looking to build on it’s previous success as a promotional outlet. Brining new fight cards to new locations is one way of building the brand. Having fighters like Holmes attend events is another. Lastly, bringing in quality young or veteran fighters is one of the most important elements, if not THE most important element, in play.

*Tickets for Saturday’s Boxing Insider card can be purchased at Ticketmaster. The event will be held in the Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City. The doors open at 6:30 PM eastern time and the card will begin at 7:30 PM eastern time. Videos.BoxingInsider.com