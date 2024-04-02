2024 Ringmasters Championships: Road To The Garden



2024 RING MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS: ROAD TO THE GARDEN

New York’s Premier Amateur Boxing Tournament

New York, NY, April 2, 2024 –The 2024 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden, New York’s premier amateur boxing tournament, will arrive at the Mecca of Boxing on Thursday April 11, 2024.

After eight weeks of competition in boxing venues and clubs across the five boroughs and Long Island, there are 219 athletes remaining from the original 450.

There is one more semi-final elimination event for Senior Male Novice and Elite Male and Female Challengers on Friday April 5th at the Boxing Insider Promotions Classic Car Club of Manhattan.

Semi-finals and some finals for the Junior Olympian Youths, ages 8-18, will be on Saturday April 6, 2024 at the world famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn. 125 athletes will compete in the Pee-Wee, Bantam, Intermediate, Junior and Youth weight classes. The Male Masters, ages 41+, who are matched will also compete at Gleason’s Gym. The final competitions for these divisions will be on April 20, 2024.

The 2024 Ring Master’s Championships finals for Senior Male Novice and Male and Female Elite divisions will take place on April 11, 2024 at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden. There will be 26 bouts and 52 competitors across several weight classes.

All Senior and Elite Champions and Runner-Ups receive a Ring Masters Championships ring, gold insert for winners, and silver for runner ups.

Ring Masters Championships is also the road to national competition. The Elite Male and Female champions will represent the Metro Golden Gloves franchise in the National Golden Gloves: Tournament of Champions to be held in Detroit, MI, from May 12-19, 2024. USA Boxing Metro funds the team, covering their uniforms, equipment, travel, accommodations, and per diem.

“It’s all about opportunity for the kids,” said Sonya Lamonakis, Vice President, USA Boxing Metropolitan. “We just want to give them the best opportunity possible in boxing and in life.”

2024 marks the largest tournament since the Ring Masters Championships debuted in 2018. Debuting in this year’s tournament is Open Scoring, where the judges score cards are collected after each round and the scores are shared with the competitors, coaches and ringside officials. “Once again, USA Boxing Metro boldly steps into the ring of transparency, first in 2018 with brackets and in 2024 with the introduction of Open Scoring at the 2024 Ring Masters Championships,” said Ray Cuadrado, President, USA Boxing Metropolitain. “Every coach and athlete deserves a real-time peek into how the judges score their performances in an ever-evolving climate of fairness and openness.”

On-hand at the events, are the Athlete Representatives, all volunteers, and competitors and past champions. Their job is to help the athletes with anything they might need, from weigh-ins to paperwork and finding equipment. “I wanted to be an athlete representative to help create the best experience for metro athletes,” said Arianne Elshawarby. “As an athlete, I wanted to be a voice for my fellow athletes and I thought I had some good ideas to contribute that would make events run more smoothly.”

USA Boxing Metropolitain is a 501(c)(3) non-profit supported by its membership, the boxing community and sponsors. Everyone working at the tournament from referees to organizers and photographers, donate their time and services pro bono. This year’s tournament is made possible by the support of sponsors including: WBC Amateur, USA Boxing Metropolitain, Sting Sports, RX Water, Boxing Insider Promotions, Millions.co and Madison Square Garden.

For news and updates on Ring Masters Championships follow @ring_masters_offical and @usaboxingmetro on Instagram.

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries and additional information please contact:

Sonya Lamonakis, Vice President, USA Boxing Metropolitan at [email protected].

Sanctioned Event Calendar

Brackets and competitors will be notified via email to all USA Boxing Metropolitan members prior to the event, and announced online at @ring_masters_offical and @usaboxingmetro on Instagram.

4/5/24 Boxing Insider Promotions Classic Car Club of Manhattan 408 12th Avenue NY, NY 10018 5pm weigh-in, 6pm doors, 7pm show.

Semifinals for the following divisions:

Male Novice: 165 and 203

Elite Female Challenger: 110, 119, 125, 132

Elite Female: 154

Elite Male Challengers: 125, 132, 147, 156, 165, and 176

4/6/24 USA Boxing Metro Gleason’s Gym 130 Water Street Brooklyn, NY 11201 3pm weigh-in, 5pm show. Tickets available at the door. Event streaming on Millions.co

Semifinals for the following divisions: Elite Males: 147 and 165

Semi-Finals/Finals for Junior Olympian Youth divisions

Semi-Finals/Finals Masters

4/11/24 2024 Ring Masters Championships Finals THE THEATRE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

4 Penn Plaza, New York City, NY 10001 4pm weigh-in, 5pm doors, 6pm show.

Tickets available online at MSG.com and ticketmaster.com. Event streaming on Millions.co

Finals Senior Male Novice, Elite Male and Female