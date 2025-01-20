Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 1

Marco Romero vs Victor Pradis

Featured 1 Headlines

Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford Nearly Set for September

Featured 1 Headlines

Tank Davis-Lamont ROach Reportedly No Longer GOing DOwn on December 14th

Featured 1 Headlines

ANthony Joshua-Daniel dubois: so who wins?

Featured 1 Featured 2

erislandy Lara Stops Danny Garcia in Sad affair

Featured 1

Marco Romero vs Victor Pradis

Published

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder? Turki Alalshikh thinks it’s a pretty good idea

By: Sean Crose Give Turki Alalshikh this – the man is passionate about boxing and is proactive in making interesting fights happen. The Saudi...

4 days ago

Featured 2

Looking Back on Those Boxing Family Members we lost in 2024 (Part 2 of 6)

By Eric Bottjer JOHNNY CHESHIRE, 77, Scottish featherweight, passed in early 2024. Cheshire represented England in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, losing to American...

4 days ago

Featured 2

Errol SPence-Sebastian Fundora No longer Happening

By: Sean Crose Those waiting for Errol Spence’s return to the ring are going to have to wait longer, for the former titlist’s long...

3 days ago

Featured 1

Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford Nearly Set for September

By: Sean Crose In the first big news of 2025, it’s being reported by numerous outlets that super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez is close...

1 day ago