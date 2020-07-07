The Demise of Jarrell Miller

By: Ste Rowen

Where did it all go wrong for Jarrell Miller?



I mean, obviously being addicted to steroids doesn’t help but for me, personally, it felt like choosing the nickname, ‘Big Baby’, was the beginning of the end. It’s why Demetrius Andrade will never be remembered as an all time middleweight great; ‘Boo Boo’? Grow up.

But back to Miller. He’s relatively small, stocky, and a heavyweight. It looked for so long, so obvious that this man was juicing, but everyone just went along with the act because, why not? People in boxing are the absolute worst for pretending to be to be holier than thou when it comes to performance enhancing drugs but only if it’s a boxer they don’t promote, support or have a financial gain from siding with them.

Jarrell is just another in a long line of boxers that too many of us fans have allowed to continue, and hyped up because let’s face it, he’s more often than not, more exciting to watch than most. And it seems, therein lies the problem. Show us an exciting an exciting fighter with a questionable record and you could point to an example of double standards.

It’s certainly not just Miller that boxing has a problem with. Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury are more recent ones. Look back at past legends; Evander Holyfield, Shane Moseley, even Pacquiao and Mayweather. Boxing just doesn’t seem to know what’s acceptable and what isn’t.

Miller had reportedly failed multiple tests before the most recent news of failing another, and yet just last year he had a presumably big money pay-day and the opportunity to become THE heavyweight in a bout with Anthony Joshua, but his quite obvious need for PEDs put an end to that shot, and his expected fight with Jerry Forrest on July 9th. Forrest will now face Carlos Takam next Thursday.

It’s nice but delusional to think that this moment with Miller will be a watershed one. But we’re forever stuck in this cycle of not knowing what to do with drug cheats.



I don’t know, you don’t know and worst of all, the boxing authorities don’t know.