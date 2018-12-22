Is Anyone Interested in Derek Chisora?

By: Daniel Smith

Derek Chisora has always been a journeyman boxer: an out of shape, unconditioned, granite-jawed brawler whose technical prowess in the ring could never lay claim to any skill grace or proficiency.

Historically, depending on his mood, one of his two personas will emerge come fight night. Chisora, either casually and lazily “rolls” into the ring, completely uninterested in boxing and stinks the place out, or a heavyweight bull aggressively stampedes through the ropes: violent, menacing – anxious to lock horns and dish-out a brutal-powerhouse slugfest performance in front of a roaring crowd that goad for blood and knockouts. However, the majority of the time, it’s the lumbering chunky slugger, immobilised and hindered by flab who in fact laces up his gloves.

2016, Whyte vs Chisora was meant to be a greasy sandwich filler undercard bout to chomp through until the succulent-meaty main event center – a show that was really another of Anthony Joshua’s gatekeeper opponents to extend his padded-out stretch of victories. Eddie Hearn paired up the two vicious six-round fighters in what became an epic unloading and reloading of beefy exchanges for twelve shattering rounds of boxing – a fight that certainly stole the show and one that was hurled into contention for fight of the year.

Following his split decision loss, the determined, gritty and entertaining battling antics of Chisora didn’t surface again until his eighth round demolishing of Carlos Takam in July this year. Thereafter, Derek, at the age of 34, finally decided to relinquish his slender perception of boxing being a sport which merely required a half-assed, half-dedicated and partly-disciplined approach in order to earn a paycheque. Chisora switched direction and employed old rival David Haye to condition and whip him into ripping and ferocious shape.

Haye’s gruelling camp would’ve seen Chisora hit the gym and work until his muscles were blowtorched, hunched over, coughing, wretching, spitting and spewing up, wishing he’d kept to his old regime. However, slowly but surely, the now “WAR” Chisora began to not only enjoy but thrive off his new lifestyle and fight preparation. With his mind, body and spirit sailing through uncharted waters; in three to four months of a strict, lean diet and lifestyle, the once overweight, unfit British heavyweight journeyman was now a 240lb muscle-bulked beast. A man who could well blast out Dillian Whyte in their rematch tonight at London’s O2 arena and move forward to challenge Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

During their weigh-in and face-off, countryman, Whyte looked shocked at Chisora’s physical appearance and to a degree, almost worried while Chisora kept confident and focused, displaying no anxieties or concerns – only a cool determination as he prepares himself to walk through his old foe into a path a world title contention for 2019 – something that until recently, he considered was well beyond his grasp. But under the Haymaker’s tutoring, Derek Chisora may just be in the best possible hands he’s ever allowed himself to commit to.

And to answer my own question, I for one have have an interest in Chisora, for his journeyman career may just be aligned for with a world heavyweight champion finish – and what a great Cinderella man tale it would be.